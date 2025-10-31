Franklin Announces Halloween Road Closures For Oct. 31

Franklin officials are reminding residents of temporary road closures on Halloween night to support trick-or-treating and community events.

Closures will take place on Friday from late afternoon into the evening in two areas:

Hincheyville Trick-or-Treating

• Event 5–9 p.m.

• Roads closed 4:45–9:15 p.m.

• Fair Street and West Main Street between 7th Avenue and 11th Avenue

Natchez Street Community Center Event

• Event 5–9 p.m.

• Acton Street closed between Natchez Street and Short Court

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes, use caution in residential areas, and watch for pedestrians. City police and firefighters will be on-site during the festivities.

