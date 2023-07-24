Franklin Announces 4th Annual Kitty Hall Adoption Event July 28

The City of Franklin is teaming up with the Williamson Animal Center with an event called Kitty Hall, a fundraising and adoption event in City Hall in downtown Franklin on Friday July 28, 10:30-2:30 p.m.

Summer is the season for kittens and the Williamson Animal Center will be offering half price adoptions at the Kitty Hall event. Mars Petcare, is joining in the fun with giveaways for those who adopt.

The event will be held in a conference room right off the main hallway in Kitty (City) Hall. The atmosphere will be similar to a cat café where citizens can come in, relax and spend a little time with the kittens and cats available for adoption. Donations for the Williamson Animal Center will also be accepted.

“Kitty Hall is one of the most fun events we do, and I’m happy to say we’ve helped to provide homes for dozens of kitties,” said Mayor Ken Moore. “There will be adult cats and kittens up for adoption and any proceeds we make from the event will go to support the Williamson Animal Center, a very worthwhile place in our community.”

Scott Pieper, assistant director at Williamson County Animal Center, is looking forward to the event. “We have so many adoptable cats and kittens in our community, and this event is a fun way to bring awareness to the need for adoption. The City of Franklin is such a great partner, and we appreciate their hosting Kitty Hall.”

Attendees to Kitty Hall will have the opportunity to adopt a cat, cuddle and play with the kittens and take photos! The fees will be half price at $25.00 for a cat or kitten. Adoptable shelter animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.