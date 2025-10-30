Franklin Aldermen Retain Seats In Municipal Election

Franklin voters headed to the polls Tuesday, October 28, to elect four Ward Aldermen in the City of Franklin Municipal Election.
Incumbents maintained a strong hold on their seats, with both Matt Brown (Ward 2) and Patrick Baggett (Ward 4) defeating their challengers by wide margins. Two aldermen ran unopposed—Bev Burger in Ward 1 and Jason Potts in Ward 3.
Election results:
- Matt Brown (Ward 2) — 1,052 votes
- Erinn Watkins (Ward 2) — 405 votes
- B.K. Muvvala (Ward 2) — 52 votes
- Patrick Baggett (Ward 4) — 1,365 votes
- Rodney Taylor (Ward 4) — 629 votes
- Bev Burger (Ward 1, ran unopposed) — 293 votes
- Jason Potts (Ward 3, ran unopposed) — 500 votes
Voter turnout was low, with just 4,415 of 59,901 registered voters—about 7.4 percent—casting ballots.
