Franklin Aldermen Retain Seats In Municipal Election

Franklin voters headed to the polls Tuesday, October 28, to elect four Ward Aldermen in the City of Franklin Municipal Election.

Incumbents maintained a strong hold on their seats, with both Matt Brown (Ward 2) and Patrick Baggett (Ward 4) defeating their challengers by wide margins. Two aldermen ran unopposed—Bev Burger in Ward 1 and Jason Potts in Ward 3.

Election results:

Matt Brown (Ward 2) — 1,052 votes

Erinn Watkins (Ward 2) — 405 votes

B.K. Muvvala (Ward 2) — 52 votes

Patrick Baggett (Ward 4) — 1,365 votes

Rodney Taylor (Ward 4) — 629 votes

Bev Burger (Ward 1, ran unopposed) — 293 votes

Jason Potts (Ward 3, ran unopposed) — 500 votes

Voter turnout was low, with just 4,415 of 59,901 registered voters—about 7.4 percent—casting ballots.

