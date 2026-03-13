FRA Senior Invited to Compete in Prestigious National Mathematics Competition

Franklin Road Academy senior Garrett Lee has been invited to compete in the USA Mathematical Olympiad (USAMO), one of the most prestigious mathematics competitions in the nation. Only about 250 students are invited each year. Lee will be FRA’s first student to ever take part in this elite event.

The USAMO is a two-day, nine-hour proof-based examination that requires students to write rigorous mathematical arguments, rather than simply complete problems procedurally. It is widely regarded as the highest level high-school mathematics competition in the country, and serves as part of the selection process for the U.S. International Olympiad team.

“Being invited to the USAMO places Garrett among the top high school mathematicians in the country,” said upper school mathematics teacher Christina Theodoru. “This is truly an extraordinary academic accomplishment. It reflects years of sustained work beyond his course load and a deep dedication to advanced math.”

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Students qualify for the USAMO through a series of national exams and only the highest scorers are invited each year. The 2026 competition, presented by the Mathematical Association of America, will take place March 21-22 at 31 institutions around the U.S. and Canada. All competitors are assigned to different regional sites.

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