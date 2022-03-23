FRA Announces Hiring of Head Volleyball Coach

Franklin Road Academy is proud to announce the hiring of Lisa Schaad as the new head coach of the FRA volleyball program. Schaad earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University, where she was a four-year letter winner in volleyball and team captain her senior year. Schaad has 26 years of volleyball coaching experience, and for the past 14 years, she has served as the director of operations for Elevation Sports Volleyball in Cincinnati, where she led the club program to a top 20 national ranking. She has also spent the last seven years as the head volleyball coach at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, where she posted a 137-45 record, won multiple league titles, and appeared in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Final Four the past three seasons.

“Lisa has a tremendous amount of experience as a successful coach and program director. Her Christ-centered values are a perfect fit with FRA’s inclusive Christian mission. Her passion for volleyball and children is infectious. I am extremely excited for our families and the FRA community as we begin our journey with Coach Shaad,” said Franklin Road Academy Athletic Director Kris Palmerton.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of a new journey with the student athletes and staff at FRA,” said Schaad. “I believe FRA’s mission and purpose align directly with my coaching philosophy of walking alongside our athletes and coaching staff in hopes of discovering many ways to fulfill gifts and passions through volleyball. My aspiration is to be someone the Lord uses to help athletes create their own championship story and makes alumni to be proud to be a part of the family. I’m thrilled to be a Panther!”

“Lisa will be a transformational leader for the FRA volleyball program. Her thoughtful and detailed approach to building long-term success is tremendous,” shared hiring committee member Shannon Ossenfort. “Coach Schaad is incredibly knowledgeable, insightful, prepared, has a heart for the Lord, and truly loves building programs and leading young women,” said committee member Lauren Cassel.

Schaad’s appointment officially begins June 1. She will visit campus this spring to meet with players, coaches, and families as she prepares for her arrival in June.

