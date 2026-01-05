FPD’s Not in Our Mall Campaign Results in Arrests, Recovery of Stolen Firearms, More

The Franklin Police Department’s annual “Not in Our Mall” retail-crime enforcement campaign resulted in dozens of arrests and the recovery of stolen property and firearms during the 2025 holiday shopping season.

The targeted enforcement effort took place from November 14-December 24 and focused on deterring retail theft, identifying wanted individuals, and addressing criminal activity in and around Franklin’s shopping districts during one of the busiest times of the year.

During the operation, officers made 76 arrests, including:

34 arrests for drug-related offenses

14 wanted individuals taken into custody

21 shoplifting arrests

Additional arrests for other criminal offenses

Officers also recovered six illegally possessed guns, more than $16,000 in stolen merchandise, and over $4,200 in stolen cash.

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner said the results reflect the department’s commitment to protecting the community and supporting area businesses.

“These results show exactly why this operation is so important,” Chief Faulkner said. “Our officers worked proactively throughout the holiday season to keep our shopping areas safe, hold offenders accountable, and send a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in Franklin. We’re proud of the work our team did and grateful for the partnerships that help make these efforts successful.”

Faulkner also emphasized that while the holiday enforcement period has ended, the department’s vigilance has not.

“Our enforcement efforts don’t stop when the holiday season ends,” Faulkner said. “The Franklin Police Department remains vigilant year-round, always watching out for our community and taking action to keep residents, visitors, and businesses safe.”

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity while shopping is encouraged to report it to the Franklin Police Department.

