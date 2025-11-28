FPD Launches Recruitment Push for New Officers

The Franklin Police Department is now accepting applications for new officers, offering some of the most competitive pay, strongest community support, and widest range of career opportunities in Tennessee. Entry-level officers will begin at $65,000, while lateral candidates with P.O.S.T. certification will start at $68,000.

Franklin continues to be recognized as one of the safest and most desirable cities in the state, and the police department plays a major role in that reputation. FPD has become a destination agency for both new recruits and experienced officers because of its high training standards, modern facilities, and a community that openly and consistently supports its officers.

“We’re looking for men and women who want to serve a city that truly stands behind its police department. Our officers are supported, valued, and given every opportunity to succeed,” said Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

Officers in Franklin are provided some of the best tools, resources, and professional development in the region. The department prides itself on giving its officers opportunities to advance into elite specialty units, including, SWAT, Criminal Investigations, Traffic, the Dive/Swiftwater Unit, Crisis Negotiations, Forensic Services, Honor Guard, and more. From advanced scenario-based training to state-of-the-art equipment, FPD invests heavily in helping its officers grow and stay safe.

“If you want to be part of a department that trains hard, serves with heart, and is backed every single day by its community, Franklin is the place to be,” Faulkner added. “We are excited to welcome the next generation of officers.”

Individuals interested in joining the Franklin Police Department must apply no later than January 9.

