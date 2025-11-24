FPD Issues Reminder About Vacation Patrol Service Ahead of Holiday Travel

With Thanksgiving week bringing a major surge in both air and road travel, many Franklin homes will be empty as families head out of town. The Franklin Police Department is reminding residents that its free Vacation Patrol Service is available to help keep homes secure while they’re away.

This courtesy service allows residents within city limits to register their homes for extra police patrols during their absence. While officers will periodically check the exterior of registered homes, the service is intended to supplement, not replace, basic home security practices such as alarms, cameras, and alert neighbors.

Residents planning to travel should be aware of the following guidelines before submitting a Vacation Patrol request:

Vacation patrols are conducted by police officers in marked patrol vehicles.

Patrols are not guaranteed, and no set frequency is promised.

All requests are reviewed during normal business days and office hours.

This service is not a substitute for home security measures such as alarm systems, motion-activated cameras, or watching out for one another in your neighborhood.

While confirmations or updates are not provided, residents may enter an email address to receive a copy of their submission.

Before you leave, the Franklin Police Department strongly encourages residents to take basic steps to secure their homes, including:

Ensuring all windows and doors are locked.

Activating alarm systems and checking that camera alerts are enabled.

Suspending or forwarding mail and package deliveries.

Letting trustworthy neighbors know you’ll be away.

Residents can submit a Vacation Patrol Service request through this link.

