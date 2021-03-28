FPD Encourages Residents to Report Rising Water

from Franklin Police Department

Anyone who sees rising water should report it to Dispatch so an officer can be dispatched to evaluate. Sometimes there is an easy remedy, like unclogging a storm drain that’s blocked with debris. Little things like that can make all the difference. So please, do not hesitate to call and report.

Because floodwaters rise and recede so quickly, it can be difficult to keep an accurately updated list of closures. The most recent information, however, can be found here:

http://www.williamsonready.org/261/Storm-Impacts

Flooded roadways are often closed with cones or unmanned barricades. If you encounter either, there is danger ahead that could be more serious than you think. Please do not travel through or around those closures. Turn around and find an alternate route.

If you need us, call us. That’s why we’re here.