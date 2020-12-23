FPD Bids Farewell to Long-time Employee, Angie Hardemon

Today the Department bids farewell to a beloved, long-time employee, Angela Hardemon. Angie, as her friends call her, started her career with the Franklin Police Department as an Emergency Dispatcher in 1984. Since that time, she has served as a Parking Enforcement Officer, Records Clerk, Administrative Assistant, and currently serves as the Department’s Records Unit Supervisor. Today is her last day on the job.

Service to the community runs in Angie’s family. Her mom, Miss Eddie retired from the City Clerk’s Office in 2013, her brother, Keith, serves in the Street Department, and her daughter, Alicia, is a Victim/Witness Advocate with the District Attorney’s Office. A proud Franklin High School graduate, Angie has always called Franklin home.

“Ms. Hardemon has worked so hard for so long,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “She has always been focused and dedicated to the Franklin Police Department. She deserves to have this special time with her family. We will all miss her smile.”

In her distinguished career, Angie has served under six different Franklin Police Chiefs, and fondly remembers Sergeant Barbara Derricks (Ret.) encouraging her to apply at the FPD in 1984. “Sgt. Derricks was so encouraging, and helped to give me a start at a career I’ve loved for decades,” said Hardemon. “I’ve had some incredible opportunities along the way and will be forever grateful for my FPD family. They’ve helped shape me, and taught me what being a good person and leader is all about.”

Angie’s thoughtfulness and her daily presence at Headquarters will be missed by her colleagues and life-long friends. She looks forward to spending more time with family, especially her 9-month-old grandson, Uriah Matthew Campbell.