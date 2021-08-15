Fozzy’s Bar & Grill in Spring Hill Now Open

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill, is now open. Hours of operation currently state 11 am – 2 am daily. In a social media post, the restaurant stated if the bar is slow they will close between 12 – 1 am on weekdays.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Thursday, September 2 with a ribbon-cutting to be held at 4 pm with the chamber. At 7 pm, there will be prizes given away which includes a 55-inch TV, and live music will begin at 9 pm with TIGIRLILY.

A live music schedule for the next few weeks has been shared via social media. Each show begins at 9 pm with a $5 cover.

August 20th Leah Crose

August 21st Tom Yankton

August 27th Landon Parker

August 28th Charlie Argo

Fozzy’s offers a menu featuring snacks or starters of nachos, buffalo dip, shrimp skewers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and more. Main course items feature burgers, wraps, flatbreads, and a section for favorites where you will find an Asian bowl. The bowl consists of your choice of fried or grilled chicken, fried rice, egg, wonton strips, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, with your choice of sauce.

Find the complete menu here.

For the latest updates, visit Fozzy’s Bar & Grill Spring Hill Facebook page.