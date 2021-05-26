Fozzy’s Bar & Grill in Spring Hill Gives Update on Opening

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. In March, we shared the restaurant was to open in June 2021; however, the restaurant has announced via social media that the open date has been pushed back to July.

Via Facebook, they state, “Sign is up… looking at Mid / late July opening! Some Materials and equipment have been pushed backed unfortunately to hit our June open date.”

Other construction updates show they will have a stage with a promise to bring the best live music around.

In a new video on their Facebook page, owner Nick Fosberg explains the restaurant is hiring with testimonials from long-term employees. Those interested in employment should apply here.

Fosberg decided to bring the restaurant concept to Tennessee when one of his current managers, Stephanie, decided to move to the Nashville area. The two, along with Stephanie’s husband Doug, have created a partnership for the Spring Hill location with plans to expand to other locations in the Middle Tennessee area.

According to their site, Fozzy’s menu consists of burgers, tacos, flatbreads, salads, homemade appetizers, and more.

For the latest updates, visit Fozzy’s Bar & Grill Spring Hill Facebook page.