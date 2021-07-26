Fozzy’s Bar & Grill in Spring Hill Anticipates Opening Soon

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill, should open very soon, the owners state via social media.

In March, we shared the restaurant was on schedule to open in June 2021; however, the opening date was pushed back to July. Now, the owners are anticipating the restaurant will open the first week of August.

Via Facebook, they wrote, “Looking like first week of Aug for opening now due to a minor set back with inspection. Onboarding / orientation with new staff next Tues / Wed. Kitchen team getting everything prepped and ready to go for the following week!”

Live music for the restaurant is set to begin the third week of August. They added, “We went all out on a full-blown audio/lighting/stage set up as you’d find downtown broadway and we’ve got a booking agent from downtown who’s been in the industry 17 years taking care of bringing Spring Hill some of the best bands in the area!”

A finalized menu was shared featuring snacks or starters of nachos, buffalo dip, shrimp skewers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and more. Main course items feature burgers, wraps, flatbreads, and a section for favorites where you will find an Asian bowl. The bowl consists of your choice of fried or grilled chicken, fried rice, egg, wonton strips, red and green peppers, onion, mushrooms, with your choice of sauce.

Find the complete menu here.

In a video on their Facebook page, owner Nick Fosberg explains the restaurant is hiring with testimonials from long-term employees. Those interested in employment should apply here.

Fosberg decided to bring the restaurant concept to Tennessee when one of his current managers, Stephanie, decided to move to the Nashville area. The two, along with Stephanie’s husband Doug, have created a partnership for the Spring Hill location with plans to expand to other locations in the Middle Tennessee area.

According to their site, Fozzy’s menu consists of burgers, tacos, flatbreads, salads, homemade appetizers, and more.

For the latest updates, visit Fozzy’s Bar & Grill Spring Hill Facebook page.