Fozzy’s Bar & Grill to Open in Spring Hill

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. The new restaurant has a projected open date of June 2021.

In a video on the website, owner Nick Fosberg explained this is an additional location for the brand, one is currently open in Rochford, Illinois.

Fosberg decided to expand into Tennessee when one of his current managers, Stephanie, decided to move to the Nashville area. The two, along with Stephanie’s husband Doug, have created a partnership for the Spring Hill location with plans to expand to other locations in the Middle Tennessee area.

According to their site, Fozzy’s menu consists of burgers, tacos, flatbreads, salads, homemade appetizers and more.

Fosberg says customers can expect live music, new feature menus every quarter, and a VIP program for customers.

When the restaurant is ready to open, Fozzy’s will offer a two-week trial period where you can make a reservation and try their items on the menu for half-off and receive a free t-shirt.

Those interested in participating should sign up here.