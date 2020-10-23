Fourth Quarter Touchdown Completes The Comeback in Franklin vs Page

The Page Patriots hosted the Franklin Admirals in the second to last game of the regular season. The Patriots came into this evening riding a two game winning streak as they beat Columbia Central 28-10 last week. The Admirals entered play after losing to Brentwood last week 42-20.

Franklin came from behind tonight and beat Page in final seconds of the game 17-14.

Page received the opening kickoff of the game. They were marching down the field when the turnover bug bit them and they fumbled. The Admirals’ John Bostad would recover. Franklin would capitalize on the good field position and Connor Beavon would score a touchdown on a 1 yard run to go up 7-0.

The Patriots would have a good drive going, but would not be able to turn it into points. The Admirals got the ball back and marched down the field, but were unable to add to their lead. That is all the first quarter would contain as Franklin led 7-0.

After a very long rain delay, the Admirals fumbled the ball into the end zone and Page recovered it for a touchback. Neither team scored in the second quarter and the first half came to a close with Franklin leading 7-0.

Out of halftime, the Admirals drove down to the goal line but the Page defense stood strong and forced a field goal. Franklin still had the lead at 10-0. Page would not go away quietly though. The Patriots’ Jake McNamra connected with Boyce Smith for a seven-yard touchdown pass to make things closer at 10-7.

Then in the fourth quarter, Page would run it in from a yard out with Hank White to take the lead for the first time in the game at 14-10. The Admirals scored on their final drive of the game to retake the lead 17-14.

Franklin won tonight to improve to 4-5 on the year. Meanwhile, the Page Patriots dropped to 3-4.

