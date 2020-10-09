Fourth Quarter Special Teams Clinches Victory in Father Ryan vs Baylor

The Father Ryan Irish travel to Baylor to take on the Red Raiders this Friday night. Father Ryan enters play at 3-2 after beating Ensworth last week 14-9.

Father Ryan would get the ball to start the game, but not do much with it. They were forced to punt to the Red Raiders. Baylor would waste no time as they drove down the field and connected on a touchdown pass making it 7-0.

On the following Father Ryan possession, the Irish would march down the field. They would even convert on a fourth down and seven. Ultimately, the dive stalled after that and Father Ryan would miss the field goal attempt keeping the score 7-0.

Baylor would have the ball and driving as the first quarter came to an end. The first play of the second quarter Baylor would score a touchdown to increase their lead to 14.

Father Ryan would respond with a touchdown drive of their own as they paced down the field and scored from about a yard out to cut the lead to 14-7.

The Red Raiders would add another first half touchdown to increase their lead to 21. Father Ryan did get the ball back with a chance to cut the lead before halftime. The Irish two minute offense was near perfect as they scored a touchdown with under thirty-seconds remaining in the first half. The score at halftime would be 21-14.

Out of halftime, Father Ryan would stop Baylor on their opening drive. On the ensuing possession the Irish would stall out around mid field and flip the field position with a punt.

Baylor would slowly march down the field following the punt. The Red Raiders would take up the rest of the third quarter on their drive and threatening to score with a first and goal.

On the first play of the fourth quarter the Red Raiders would punch it in to go up 2 touchdowns. Father Ryan would answer the bell though as they marched down the field and scored a touchdown of their own to make it 28-21.

On the kickoff following the touchdown, Father Ryan would force a fumble and recover it. They started in excellent field position. The Irish would capitalize on the turnover by scoring a touchdown and tying the game at 28.

The Baylor Red Raiders steadily drove the ball down field and got into field goal range with four minutes remaining. After a couple shots at the end zone, Baylor attempted a field goal.

Father Ryan would block the field goal and return it all the way for a touchdown to take the lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game. On the following kickoff, Father Ryan would force another turnover. The Irish retained the ball with the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Father Ryan would run out the clock and hold on for the win.

Father Ryan would make an incredible comeback with two forced turnovers on kickoffs, and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Irish improve to 4-2.

