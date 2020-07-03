



The popularity of cold brew has taken off in the last few years. If you’re not familiar with it, cold brew is a coffee drink made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in room-temperature water for six to 12 hours. This concentrate is mixed with cold water or milk.

In addition to drinking it for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up, cold brew is also used in cocktails. Cold brew is so popular, SKYY Vodka created a vodka infused with Cold Brew. For the 4th of July weekend, we have three cold brew cocktail recipes for you to try.

Cold Brew Martini

1 part SKYY Infusions Cold Brew

1 part Frangelico® Hazelnut Liqueur

1 part Coconut Water

Instructions: Shake with ice in mixing tin and strain into a martini glass.

Kahlua Cold Brew Soda

1.5oz Kahlúa

1.5oz Chameleon Cold Brew Concentrate

3.5oz Club Soda

Lemon Wheel Garnish

Instructions: Mix all ingredients and add lemon wheel garnish

Drifting Cowboy

1 1⁄2 oz reposado tequila

2 oz Chameleon Cold-Brew Black Coffee Concentrate

1⁄2 oz cream

3⁄4 tsp cinnamon syrup (if no cinnamon simple syrup, sub with simple syrup and add a touch of grated cinnamon)

Instructions: Mix and strain over ice, finish with grated cinnamon



