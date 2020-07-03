The popularity of cold brew has taken off in the last few years. If you’re not familiar with it, cold brew is a coffee drink made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in room-temperature water for six to 12 hours. This concentrate is mixed with cold water or milk.
In addition to drinking it for a morning or afternoon pick-me-up, cold brew is also used in cocktails. Cold brew is so popular, SKYY Vodka created a vodka infused with Cold Brew. For the 4th of July weekend, we have three cold brew cocktail recipes for you to try.
Cold Brew Martini
1 part SKYY Infusions Cold Brew
1 part Frangelico® Hazelnut Liqueur
1 part Coconut Water
Instructions: Shake with ice in mixing tin and strain into a martini glass.
Kahlua Cold Brew Soda
1.5oz Kahlúa
1.5oz Chameleon Cold Brew Concentrate
3.5oz Club Soda
Lemon Wheel Garnish
Instructions: Mix all ingredients and add lemon wheel garnish
Drifting Cowboy
1 1⁄2 oz reposado tequila
2 oz Chameleon Cold-Brew Black Coffee Concentrate
1⁄2 oz cream
3⁄4 tsp cinnamon syrup (if no cinnamon simple syrup, sub with simple syrup and add a touch of grated cinnamon)
Instructions: Mix and strain over ice, finish with grated cinnamon