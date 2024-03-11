Fourth Annual Ben’s BBQ Sets Date for Event in Nolensville

Ben’s BBQ will host its fourth annual fundraising event at Mills Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville on April 7th from 2 to 5 p.m.

This family-friendly event includes live music, BBQ, kids’ activities, a car show, and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $20,000 for Alzheimer’s research; last year’s event raised just over $15,000.

Erin Drummond, the founder of the 501c3 non-profit Ben’s BBQ, created the event with her husband in honor of her dad, Ben, after he passed away from early-onset Alzheimer’s at the end of 2020.

Erin also leads a support group through the TN Alzheimer’s Association for children of parents with Alzheimer’s. Erin shared, “People are getting diagnosed with the disease at younger ages than ever before, and there are zero survivors. The toll it takes on a family of caregivers is so heartbreaking.”

The Drummonds are passionate about raising awareness of this disease that so many do not understand and helping to fund research to find a cure.

Find tickets to the event here.