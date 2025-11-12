Fourteen WCS Students Ace the ACT

The future is wide open for the 14 students from eight WCS high schools who earned a perfect score on the ACT.

From Brentwood High, Kole Claybrook and Matthew Greer received a 36 composite on the September exam while Natalie Chou, Luke Hadley, Joseph Johnson and Aidan Krauthamer all aced the test in October.

“We are incredibly proud of these six outstanding students whose perfect ACT scores reflect not only their academic excellence but also their dedication, perseverance and passion for learning,” said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. “Their achievement is a testament to the hard work they’ve put in and the support of their families and teachers.”

From Centennial High, Chloe Tapperson earned a composite 36 on the October exam, and Jameson Koss received what is a true perfect ACT score, meaning he received a 36 in all subject areas.

“When you consider the time, discipline, effort and devotion it takes to accomplish a perfect ACT score it is certainly impressive and exceptional as are these two students,” said CHS Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon. “We are incredibly proud to recognize their accomplishments.”

At Fairview High, Leah Calcutt scored a composite 36 on the October exam.

“Leah is a model Yellow Jacket scholar,” said Fairview Principal Chris Butler. “Since day one at Fairview High, Leah has confronted every academic challenge with a positive attitude and exceptional effort. She has the respect of her teachers due to her diligent work ethic, and her classmates view Leah as a leader in the classroom. We are so proud of Leah and look forward to seeing her trajectory continue to rise as she graduates in May.”

Franklin High’s Tom Spruill earned a true perfect ACT score on the October exam.

“If you look up the word gifted in the dictionary, you will find a notation referencing Tom Spruill,” said FHS Assistant Principal Jason Eubanks. “Besides already being named a National Merit Semifinalist, Tom now has an ACT score of 36 to add to his already impressive resume. Franklin High is extremely proud of Tom and his accomplishments, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for this extraordinary young man.”

Like Spruill, Independence High’s Coleman Root received a true perfect 36 on the October test.

“Mr. Root not only possesses immense intellectual abilities but also is a competitive athlete with limitless potential,” said IHS Teacher Laura Kim. “He approaches both his studies and his training with humility and steadfastness.”

From Page High, Gavin Thier earned a composite 36 on the October exam.

“I am incredibly proud of Gavin for earning a perfect ACT score,” said Page High Principal Dr. Katie Hill. “This is a remarkable achievement that reflects his dedication and intellect. Gavin is not only a top scholar but also a standout leader who excels in every endeavor, both academic and extracurricular. He is humble and kind, as well as well-rounded and hard-working.”

Ravenwood High’s Justin Horrell also joined the exclusive club by scoring a composite 36 on the October test.

“We are proud of Justin for his perfect ACT score, but even more importantly, Justin is a great model of a Ravenwood student,” said RHS Teacher Allison Cowan. “He is kind and respectful to everyone.”

RHS teacher Brian Gibson agrees with Cowan, saying Justin is a standout student in the Ravenwood community.

“Justin’s mature, kind, funny and insightful nature makes him a cherished member of my AP Literature class,” said Gibson. “I am confident that whichever college campus is fortunate enough to welcome him next fall will gain not only an exceptional scholar but also an inspiring individual who consistently elevates those around him.”

From Summit High, Soren McDaniel earned a true perfect ACT score on the October exam.

“Soren is an amazing student at Summit,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “He is committed to achieving his goals and to be ready for his next chapter in life. We are proud of all of his accomplishments but specifically his commitment to earning a 36 on the ACT.”

Source: WCS

