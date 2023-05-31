Four-Year-Old Killed in Apparent Targeted Shooting

The investigation is advancing into Tuesday night’s now fatal shooting of four-year-old Taliyah Frazier which took place at 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

The Chevrolet Malibu in which Taliyah was riding in the back seat came under fire while the car was stopped at a red light. Two men got out of another car also stopped at the red light and fired multiple rounds at and into the Malibu in what detectives believe was a non-random, targeted shooting. Taliyah was struck in the head and died today. Two-year-old male twins were also riding in the back seat. One of them suffered a non-critical graze wound to his head. His brother was uninjured.

As the shots were being fired, the driver of the Malibu, a 22-year-old man who is the father of the twins, sped away and drove about three miles to a dollar store where the mother of the children works. Police and paramedics responded to the dollar store parking lot to render aid.

Detective Tim Skopek is leading this active and on-going murder investigation, with assistance from his Homicide Unit colleagues and detectives assigned to the Specialized Investigations Division.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for the murder of four-year-old Taliyah Frazier is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

