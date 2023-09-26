Four Williamson County Men Indicted in Child Pornography Investigation

September 26, 2023 – Over the last month, members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children, (ICAC) Task Force, arrested four Williamson County residents following Grand Jury indictments for the following Sexual Exploitation of Minor charges:

– Joshua Shinbaum, 26, of Franklin, 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

over 50 images and sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images;

– Conor Logan, 28, of Franklin, 4 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a

minor, sexual exploitation of a minor over 50 images, and aggravated sexual

exploitation of a minor over 25 images;

– Warren Bryant, 65, of Brentwood, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual

exploitation of a minor over 50 images;

– Julian Alderman, 43, of Franklin, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor,

sexual exploitation of a minor over 100 images, and 8 counts of violation of the

sex offender registry.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating Julian Alderman after it was discovered that he was sharing child sexual abuse material utilizing the BitTorrent Network. Alderman was registered as a sex offender in 2017 after pleading guilty to similar charges in Nashville. The WCSO ICAC Task Force works hand-in-hand with the Sex Offender Registry investigative team in Williamson County, and are responsible for managing dozens of Sex Offenders in this county.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth are stopped and ultimately brought to justice.

If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/

If you have any questions or concerns related to these cases, contact Williamson County Detective Paul Lusk, at: Paul.Lusk@Williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

Top L to R – Joshua Shinbaum, 26, Conor Logan, 28,

Bottom L to R – Warren Bryant, 65, Julian Alderman, 43