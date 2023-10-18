Four WCS Students Ace the September ACT

October 17, 2023 – Less than one percent of all students earn a perfect ACT composite score. In the month of September, four WCS high school students joined that prestigious group.

Brentwood High’s Lucy Wyatt earned a 36 composite score on her exam.

“Lucy is always willing to help her classmates succeed and understand the logic of calculus by explaining the concepts to her classmates,” said BHS calculus teacher Edie Kelsey. “She is excellent in her analysis skills and grasps the twists with determination and grit. Lucy has the ability to retain details and be optimistic. She remains calm under pressure, which helps her tackle many situations.”

Franklin High’s Rinaz Jamal scored a true perfect score on her exam, which means she earned a 36 in all of the subject tests.

“Rinaz is an outstanding student who impacts Franklin High in more ways than just academics,” said FHS Assistant Principal Sarah Reynolds. “She is a passionate and hardworking student leader. We are extremely proud of her!”

Nolensville High’s Michael Tadrous also earned a 36 composite score.

“Michael is an incredible student who is highly successful academically and challenges himself through his engagement in advanced courses,” said NHS Principal Dr. Jeni Calvert. “He is also very involved at NHS. He is a leader among his peers, respected by his teachers and an overall upstanding Knight.”

Summit High student Spencer Gribben’s hard work also paid off with a perfect composite score.

“Spencer has worked so hard in his schooling,” said SHS Principal Dr. Sarah Lamb. “He has set goals and worked hard to achieve them. He is personable and driven to excellence.”

Source: WCS InFocus

