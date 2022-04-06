Four Tennessee State Parks Offering Family-style Meals on Easter

Four Tennessee State Parks will offer family-style meals on Easter Sunday, April 17, including Montgomery Bell State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park.

Montgomery Bell will also have brunch on Saturday, April 16, including photos with the Easter Bunny. The restaurants at Montgomery Bell and Pickwick Landing are newly renovated. David Crockett State Park will also have an Easter breakfast. Tennesseans are encouraged to visit any of the 56 state parks for spring activities, including a day at any of the parks’ nine golf courses.

Montgomery Bell State Park

Saturday, April 16

Brunch

10 a.m.-noon

Adults $10.95, children 12-and-under $6.95

Menu: Waffles, bacon sausage links, mini quiche, fruit

Reservations: 615-797-3101

Easter Sunday, April 17

Lunch

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adults $21.95, children 12-and-under $10.95

Menu: Turkey, ham, dressing, vegetables, desserts

Reservations 615-797-3101

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Easter Sunday, April 17

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$21.95 per person, discount for seniors

Menu: Ham, turkey, vegetables, salad bar, desserts

No reservations required

For more information call 931-484-7186

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN 38555

David Crockett State Park

Easter Sunday, April 17

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Breakfast

Adults $14.95, children (12-and-under) $7.95, seniors (62-and-older) 10 percent discount

Menu: Eggs, bacon sausage, biscuits and gravy, apples, grits

Lunch

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Adults $17.95, children $8.95 (12-and-under), seniors (62-and-older) 10 percent discount

Menu: Ham, turkey dressing, chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

More information at 931-762-9541

David Crockett State Park

1400 West Gaines

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Pickwick Landing State Park

Easter Sunday, April 17

Lunch 11 a.m-2:30 p.m.

Adults $15.95, children (12-and-under) $7.95, ages 1-5 free with paying adult, seniors 10 percent discount

Menu: Chicken and dressing, ham, vegetables, desserts

Reservations only. 731-689-3135

Contact: 731-689-3135

Lodge at Pickwick Landing

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN 38326

For other Easter activities in the parks visit here.