Four Tennessee State Parks Offering Family-style Meals on Easter

Four Tennessee State Parks will offer family-style meals on Easter Sunday, April 17, including Montgomery Bell State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park.
Montgomery Bell will also have brunch on Saturday, April 16, including photos with the Easter Bunny. The restaurants at Montgomery Bell and Pickwick Landing are newly renovated. David Crockett State Park will also have an Easter breakfast. Tennesseans are encouraged to visit any of the 56 state parks for spring activities, including a day at any of the parks’ nine golf courses.
Montgomery Bell State Park
Saturday, April 16
Brunch
10 a.m.-noon
Adults $10.95, children 12-and-under $6.95
Menu: Waffles, bacon sausage links, mini quiche, fruit
Reservations: 615-797-3101
Easter Sunday, April 17
Lunch
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Adults $21.95, children 12-and-under $10.95
Menu: Turkey, ham, dressing, vegetables, desserts
Reservations 615-797-3101
Lodge Montgomery Bell
1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Easter Sunday, April 17
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$21.95 per person, discount for seniors
Menu: Ham, turkey, vegetables, salad bar, desserts
No reservations required
For more information call 931-484-7186
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN 38555
David Crockett State Park
Easter Sunday, April 17
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Breakfast
Adults $14.95, children (12-and-under) $7.95, seniors (62-and-older) 10 percent discount
Menu: Eggs, bacon sausage, biscuits and gravy, apples, grits
Lunch
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Adults $17.95, children $8.95 (12-and-under), seniors (62-and-older) 10 percent discount
Menu: Ham, turkey dressing, chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts
More information at 931-762-9541
David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Pickwick Landing State Park
Easter Sunday, April 17
Lunch 11 a.m-2:30 p.m.
Adults $15.95, children (12-and-under) $7.95, ages 1-5 free with paying adult, seniors 10 percent discount
Menu: Chicken and dressing, ham, vegetables, desserts
Reservations only. 731-689-3135
Contact: 731-689-3135
Lodge at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN 38326
For other Easter activities in the parks visit here.