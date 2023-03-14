Four Tennessee Cities Makes the List For 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities

With March being National Nutrition Month and over 40% of U.S. adults considered obese, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.

Out of the top twenty cities on the list, Tennessee has four cities listed, three of which are in the top ten spots. Memphis comes in at number two, Knoxville is number four on the list, Chattanooga is number six, while Nashville takes the number sixteen spot.

Most Overweight & Obese Cities 1. McAllen, TX 11. Lafayette, LA 2. Memphis, TN 12. Baton Rouge, LA 3. Mobile, AL 13. Augusta, GA 4. Knoxville, TN 14. Fayetteville, AR 5. Jackson, MS 15. Greenville, SC 6. Chattanooga, TN 16. Nashville, TN 7. Little Rock, AR 17. Myrtle Beach, SC 8. Shreveport, LA 18. Huntsville, AL 9. Birmingham, AL 19. Tulsa, OK 10. Columbia, SC 20. Oklahoma, OK

Other findings in the study show that Knoxville had the highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol. Chattanooga and Memphis had the highest percentage of adults with low fruit and vegetable intake. Memphis also had the highest percentage of adults that are diabetic.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across nineteen key indicators of weight related problems. The data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obese rates by 2030.

Find the full report here.