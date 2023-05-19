Four Students Allegedly Eat Mushroom-Infused Candy at Rutherford Co. School

Students at a Rutherford County Middle School reportedly ate mushroom-infused chocolate at school on May 18, a spokesman told WMSV.

According to Rutherford County Schools, four students at Christiana Middle School were given medical attention from nurses and EMS after they ate pre-packed chocolate that contained mushrooms.

One student later admitted to school officials to bringing the chocolate to school.

Law enforcement and school officials are currently investigating the incident. The students will be disciplined by the school based on the outcome of the investigation.