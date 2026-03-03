Four Seasons Nashville Reveals First Look at Bacco, a Tuscan Steakhouse Opening Spring 2026

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville unveils a first look at Bacco, the highly anticipated Tuscan steakhouse opening this spring. The transformation of the hotel’s first-floor restaurant is being led by AvroKO and draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of Tuscany paired with the vibrant energy of downtown Nashville.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed studio, Bacco draws inspiration from Nashville’s nickname, “Athens of the South,” by incorporating the bold, playful colors and textures of classic Spaghetti Western films.

“AvroKO is the perfect partner to bring Bacco to life,” said Sunil Narang, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville. “Their ability to tell a story through design aligns perfectly with our vision for the restaurant’s transformation and Music City’s most anticipated opening. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to create a restaurant that feels welcoming and distinctly Nashville.”

Located just off the main hotel lobby, guests will enter Bacco through dramatic floor-to-ceiling wood fins layered with soft, rich velvet drapery flanking both sides. Upon entry, the 3,000-square-foot center bar and lounge sets the tone, with glass rondels, antiqued mirror panels, olive tufted detailing, and a warm quartzite countertop traced with soft taupe veining. The custom furnishings nod to the cinematic drama of classic Spaghetti Westerns, reimagined through a Nashville lens for a Tuscan steakhouse setting where low, grounded silhouettes and generous proportions evoke the relaxed confidence of Western lounge culture, while refined tailoring and subtle curves bring in a sense of Italian playfulness. Unique wallcoverings, custom carpeting, and warm glass floor lamps complete the space, creating an atmosphere that feels both transportive and distinctly rooted in place.

Separate from the bar and lounge, the 3,200-square-foot main dining room unfolds in moody espresso tones, layered with custom fabric and wood ceiling panels and integrated lighting. The space is thoughtfully divided from the bar by a wall featuring rondel glass portals above with drapery in between, creating a sense of separation while maintaining visual intrigue. The open kitchen serves as the room’s focal point, anchored by a striking Marana Forni mosaic pizza oven and an opening framed by tinted glass rondels. Just beyond, a custom dry-aging cabinet showcases locally sourced, premium cuts, while a temperature-controlled wine display highlights Bacco’s carefully curated wine list, adding both function and theater to the dining experience.

Two private dining rooms offer a more intimate setting, defined by rich brown ceilings, custom wood tabletops, and green fabric chairs that echo the restaurant’s warm, layered palette. Just beyond, the outdoor space extends the experience into a 1,800-square-foot, all-seasons terrazza and an opulent outdoor bar inspired by the Italian Riviera. Saturated greens, terracotta hues, striped fabrics, and glossy tile accents bring depth and texture to the outdoor space, resulting in a lively, sun-soaked terrace that feels relaxed, social, and distinctly transportive from day into evening.

The design will perfectly pair with Bacco’s menu, which celebrates the abundance of Tuscany with a focus on premium steaks, house-made pastas and pizzettas, and Italian-inspired specialties complemented by a spirited bar program and extensive Italian wine list.

Bacco is set to open in Spring 2026 at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville.

