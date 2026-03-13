Four Seasons Nashville Offering Family-Friendly Easter Brunch Experience

Easter is right around the corner, and Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is offering an Easter Brunch experience that’s perfect for the whole family.

On Easter Sunday, the hotel will transform its Grand Ballrooms into a festive, family-friendly brunch celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with reserved seatings available at 10:30/11:00 a.m., 12:00/12:30 p.m., and 2:00/2:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy an elevated Easter buffet featuring seasonal brunch favorites, alongside a full mimosa bar, Bloody Marys, and specialty brunch cocktails. For younger guests, there will be a traditional kids buffet, plus an in-house Easter Bunny and balloon artist to make the day extra special.

Pricing is $115 for adults and $55 for children. Reservations are now live and can be made via OpenTable HERE.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email