Four Seasons Nashville Hosting Rooftop BBQ with Prime Fireworks Views for July 4th

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville invites guests to celebrate from the heart of Downtown Nashville with an all-inclusive summer barbecue at Riviere Rooftop, the city’s best view of the fireworks show.

Before the ticketed event, hotel guests, locals and residents are invited to enjoy Rivière’s daytime menu available from 11:00 am. Guests can enjoy chef-hosted food stations starting at noon, including cheeseburgers with classic toppings, grilled hot dogs, a whoopie pie dessert bar and a tropical sorbet station. Rivière will close to daytime guests at 4:30 pm.

The ticketed event beginning at 6:30 pm will include a summer barbecue showcase with BBQ ribs, cedar plank salmon, smoked brisket, a selection of chilled vegan-friendly vegetables, an expansive salad bar and more, and open bar featuring a deluxe beverage package. The evening promises unforgettable views, vibrant entertainment, curated cuisine and premium beverages, all culminating in a front-row view of Nashville’s fireworks show.

General admission is USD 550 per person, inclusive of all food, beverages, and entertainment. Admission for guests under 21 is USD 160++ per person. Find information here.

For those seeking an elevated experience, a VIP Group Package is available for USD 5,000 and includes exclusive reserved seating on Rivière’s rooftop balcony overlooking the Cumberland River, offering one of the city’s most spectacular firework views. The VIP Group Package also features dedicated table service and two bottles of Champagne upon arrival, creating a private, luxury celebration for Independence Day in the heart of Music City. To reserve, contact [email protected].

Hotel guests who have not pre-booked a party package may still attend by purchasing all-inclusive tickets for USD 500 per person through the Hotel.

Mimo Restaurant and Bar

For guests looking to enjoy the celebration from a different setting, Mimo Restaurant and Bar will open at 5:00 pm with the regular dinner menu. Live music will continue through 9:30 pm, and fireworks can be viewed from the restaurant’s outdoor terrace. For reservations, call +1 615 610 6990 or book via OpenTable.

Stay Package

A limited number of Stay and Party packages are also available for the night of July 4 only. This offer includes two tickets to the rooftop celebration, overnight valet parking and a festive in-room welcome amenity. Reservations for the package can be made through the Hotel’s website.

