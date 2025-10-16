Four Seasons Nashville Announces New Steakhouse Opening Spring 2026

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville announced the upcoming debut of Bacco, a new flagship restaurant concept set to open in Spring 2026 following a full multimillion-dollar renovation of the hotel’s first-floor restaurant space.

Inspired by Bacchus, the Roman god of wine and revelry, Bacco will celebrate the abundance and warmth of Italian hospitality through a Tuscan steakhouse concept that combines exceptional cuisine, curated libations, and a lively, welcoming ambiance — the hallmark of Four Seasons service with a distinctly Nashville spirit.

To prepare for this transformation, Mimo Restaurant and Bar will close on November 16, 2025, marking the end of a remarkable chapter that helped establish Four Seasons Hotel Nashville as a premier culinary destination. Reservations are still available now, through November 16.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Bacco to Nashville,” said Sunil Narang, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville. “We’ve listened closely to our community and our guests, and we’re reimagining the anchor dining option within the hotel and creating a restaurant that captures the soul of Tuscany and the spirit of downtown Nashville — lively, inviting, and full of personality. Every detail has been considered to design a space that’s as beautiful as it is welcoming, whether you’re here for a vibrant night out, an intimate dinner, or anything in between. It’s the perfect balance of Tuscan warmth and Nashville energy.”

Introducing Bacco: The Spirit of Tuscany in the Heart of Music City

Bacco will offer an immersive dining experience inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Tuscany, centered around premium cuts of steak, house-made pastas, a vibrant bar and lounge, cozy dining room, and an atmosphere of celebration. Designed to be approachable, social, and full of life, Bacco is a place where ordinary days become memorable.

The restaurant will feature three distinct experiences in one:

A reimagined bar and lounge, with a rich and textured design infused with energy and warmth.

Debuting an all-seasons patio, or terrazza, with bright accents and its own bar, welcoming guests rain or shine.

An intimate dining room, designed for conversation and connection, separated from the bar by elegant architectural detailing.

Bacco’s spirited bar program will balance Italian tradition with Nashville flair — pushing boundaries with a creative cocktail menu designed for both the terrazza and the main bar, as well as an extensive Italian wine list. Guests can expect a dining destination that blends mischief and elegance, where the food is refined, the service impeccable, and the energy unmistakably joyful.

“Bacco will embody the energy and generosity of Italian dining culture,” adds Narang. “It’s a place where friends gather over incredible food, where the bar buzzes with conversation, and where every guest feels welcome, whether they’re toasting on the terrazza or savouring a steak in the dining room.”

More details on Bacco’s culinary leadership, design partners, and menu direction will be revealed in the coming months.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email