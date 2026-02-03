Four People Rescued After Truck Falls Off I-840 Overpass

A pickup truck went off an overpass Sunday, February 11, landing upright in a gulch between two bridges on I-840 near the 16-mile marker in Williamson County.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue say four people were inside the vehicle, including two adults and two children. All occupants were wearing seatbelts, and both children were properly secured in car seats.

Fire crews had to extricate three of the four occupants due to significant vehicle damage. One patient was rescued using a rope operation and Stokes basket because of the steep terrain in the area.

Despite the severity of the crash and the technical rescue required, fire officials report there were no major injuries.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue credited seatbelts and proper child restraints for helping prevent serious harm, reminding drivers that safety restraints save lives every ride, every time.

