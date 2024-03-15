Four New Titans Like the Vibes in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Four new Titans were introduced on Thursday at Saint Thomas Sports Park, and they’re now joined together on the same team.

Running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Kenneth Murray all officially signed with the Titans on Thursday.

They came in on the same day, met with coaches, ate lunch together, and answered questions from reporters.

The early vibes, well, they’re good.

“Being here, the energy here has been immaculate,” Murray, who played the past four seasons with the Chargers, said at an afternoon press conference. “I think this place is up-and-coming, and I just want to be a part of something special, building something special, and win some football games.”

Pollard said he feels it, too.

So did Awuzie.

“Being here, being around,” Pollard said. “Feeling the energy of the new staff, the new guys in the building. … You feel the energy, and this feels like the place I needed to be.”

Full Story: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News