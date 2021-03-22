Four Local Scouts Honored as Members of Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

As Brentwood’s first all-female Scouts BSA Troop prepares to celebrate its two year

anniversary, four Scouts are being honored nationwide as members of the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts. The girls are members of Troop 22 which is chartered by Brentwood United Methodist Church.

In an event hosted by Bill Cody, radio host of WSM, and broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry, Audrey Aulino, Olivia Garza, Isabelle Steinert and Catherine Tamayo were recognized along with 17 other Middle Tennessee Scouts for their ground breaking achievement.

During the ceremony each scout had an opportunity to share learnings from their scout journey and Eagle Project. Audrey Aulino, a sophomore at Brentwood High School discussed how she had to consider the impacts of Covid on volunteers who would be working on her project. When asked about the impact of scouting, “For me the Eagle Scout rank is more about the journey and the skills I’ve learned along the way. Not only have I learned specific Scouting Skills like knots and how to build a fire, but I’ve also learned life lessons.”

Olivia Garza, a Junior at Brentwood High School, talked about the personal impact of her Eagle Project, “I was excited to help an organization that shares my similar passion of horses.” She built a horseriding arena for a non-profit organization called Redemption Ranch, that helps connect people with horses to help them heal, encourage and bring hope. “Eagle projects challenge your ability to properly plan and lead. It’s a true test of leadership because not only do you have to lead your peers, but you’re asked to lead adult volunteers.”

“I was proud to give back to my mother and grandmother’s church by restoring their memorial garden”, said Isabelle Steinert, a Junior at Franklin Road Academy, when discussing the impact of her Eagle Project. “It’s a great feeling going to church on Sunday and seeing other families appreciating the work.”

Last year when Covid cancelled plans and camps, these Scouts were not deterred but rose to the occasion, finding safe ways to continue their journey. They were able to work toward their goals while also enjoying activities such as white water rafting, camping, tubing, kayaking, hiking, caving, and backpacking. As the Senior Patrol Leader of this girl-lead Troop Catherine Tamayo, a Junior at Brentwood High School shared the challenges they faced. “When we learned that summer camp was cancelled, we knew we had to create alternate plans. We worked with our adult leaders and came up with a list of outdoor activities that we could do while social distancing. We even planned our own entire week of outdoor summer camp, where scouts could work on ranks and merit badges. Becoming an Eagle Scout has definitely helped me grow as a leader.”

Troop 22 has 24 active girls in their Troop ranging from 6th grade to high school juniors. They meet weekly at Brentwood United Methodist Church and have monthly planned camping outings and service projects. According to Audrey, “There are so many ways I’ve become a better person through this process. I look forward to my continued personal growth, by sharing my experiences and knowledge with other Scouts. Scouting really is all about learning to embody the Scout Law.”