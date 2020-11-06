Four First Half Passing Touchdowns Soars One Team to Victory in Franklin vs Smyrna

The Franklin Admirals traveled to battle the Smyrna Bulldogs in the first round of the 2020 high school football playoffs. The Admirals entered play after beating Dickson County 43-26 last week.

Franklin advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a big win over Smyrna tonight 49-13.

Franklin scored first late in the first quarter with a short, three yard run from DJ Durham. They led 7-0. Smyrna respond with a touchdown of their own, however they would miss the PAT and the Admirals kept a 7-6 lead.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Connor Beavon connected with Carson Garner form twenty-nine yards out. Franklin added to their lead making it 14-6.

In the second quarter, Connor Beavon threw to Carson Repass for forty-three yards and a touchdown. The Admirals were then up 21-6.

Smyrna responded with a touchdown to tighten things up at 21-13. The Admirals answered back when Connor Beavon threw to Taylor Spierto for a sixty-five yard touchdown. Franklin led 28-13. Franklin was not done yet.

With just four seconds remaining in the first half, Connor Beavon connected with Carson Repass for his fourth passing touchdown of the first half. They led 35-13 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Admirals added to their lead with a eighteen yard touchdown run from Sparks. They led 42-13. That was all the third quarter had to offer scoring wise.

Early in the fourth quarter, Franklin added to their lead with a DJ Durham five yard run for a touchdown. The new lead was 49-13. The clock ran out shortly after that.

Franklin will face off against Ravenwood next week.

