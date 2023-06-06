Four Arrested in Nashville Fatal Shooting of 4-Year-Old Taliyah Frazier

UPDATE: Lamarion Buchanan has been taken into custody.

UPDATE: Lamarion Buchanan is in custody in Thomasville, NC. He took a Greyhound bus out of Nashville last week. Authorities in NC worked with information provided by the MNPD to arrest him overnight. pic.twitter.com/9ysZ6qlh0l — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 7, 2023

Metro Nashville Police have made three arrests in the shooting death of four-year-old Taliyah Frazier which took place on May 30, 2023 at 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

The Chevrolet Malibu in which Taliyah was riding in the back seat came under fire while the car was stopped at a red light. Two men got out of another car also stopped at the red light and fired multiple rounds at and into the Malibu in what detectives believe was a non-random, targeted shooting.

Taliyah was struck in the head and died a day later. Two-year-old male twins were also riding in the back seat. One of them suffered a non-critical graze wound to his head. His brother was uninjured.

As the shots were being fired, the driver of the Malibu, a 22-year-old man who is the father of the twins, sped away and drove about three miles to a dollar store where the mother of the children works. Police and paramedics responded to the dollar store parking lot to render aid.

On Friday, June 2, the suspects’ abandoned car was located. On June 6, Police Chief John Drake announced that homicide charges have been placed against four individuals.

Three of the four defendants are in custody. They are Trey Dennis, 23; Kenlando Lewis, 18; & Keimari Johnson, 20.

The fourth defendant (pictured above), Lamarion Buchanan, 19, remains at large. If you see him or know where he is, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.