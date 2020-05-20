



Gigi Butler, founder of Gigi’s Cupcakes, revealed the location of her latest venture – Pies by Gigi.

During our live interview with Gigi Butler on Tuesday, May 20, she shared the location of her new pie shop will be in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road. Her location is near Peter’s Sushi.

The new location is expected to open in the July – August timeframe. She will offer sweet pies, savory pies, to-go meals, and more.

Currently, Gigi is offering meals and pies for delivery. Or you select a central pick-up location. Meals are delivered on Wednesday and Friday, find all of the meals selections from breakfast to pie here.

About Gigi Butler

Gigi opened her first cupcake location just oﬀ Music Row in Nashville in 2008. After being turned down by various banks and down to her last $33, Gigi went out on a limb and took out $100,000 in cash advances on her personal credit cards to fund the first Gigi’s Cupcakes store in Nashville. She gambled everything she had and fortunately, her sweet treats quickly became Nashville’s delicacy dessert of choice. Shortly thereafter, Gigi’s Franchising, Inc. was born, and Gigi’s Cupcakes locations began popping up throughout North America.

Butler sold the company in 2016 but kept her original store that will celebrate its 12 year anniversary on February 21st, 2020 until its closure. The entrepreneur has been busy whipping up a new endeavor and has just announced her latest venture in baking:

“Gigi’s Cupcakes will always be my first baby. It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to come into your homes for your birthdays, celebrations and to be a part of your lives for the last 12 years. As I pass the torch onto a new owner of Gigi’s Cupcakes, it is a bittersweet feeling but it’s time to recreate and start something new, from scratch. My love for baking will continue with a new concept called Pies By Gigi…more to come.”

Gigi resides in Franklin, Tenn. with her 8-year-old daughter and has been busy formulating her latest entrepreneurial endeavor at Pies By Gigi.

Follow Gigi on Facebook to stay in-the-know as she creates her new business from scratch.



