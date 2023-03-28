Founder of Big Machine Records, Scott Borchetta, Involved in Racing Accident

Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Records, was involved in a racing accident on Sunday at The Trans Am Series at Road Atlanta.

A statement has been released from the label, “Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta was involved in an accident yesterday, Sunday, March 26 while racing in the Trans Am Series. He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition. We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time.”

The Trans Am President John Clagett and PMH CEO Tony Parella released a statement, “On behalf of the entire Trans Am staff and management, we want to wish Scott Borchetta a speedy recovery. Scott is a passionate and talented competitor, and his dedication to Trans Am is evidenced by his participation as a team owner, driver and partner. The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority. We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care.”

Borchetta went off course in the high braking Turn 1 of the 12-turn course, reported tobychristie.com. Borchetta was extracted from his No. 48 race car, and after a lengthy clean up the race resumed.

Music City Grand Prix shared on social media, “Thoughts and prayers to our partner and CEO of our title sponsor Big Machine Scott Borchetta who was injured in a racing incident while participating in The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race at Road Atalanta yesterday. Get well soon friend!”