FOUND: Silver Alert Issued for Rutherford County Man Saly Mouthouta

UPDATE: Saly Mouthouta has been located, and is safe.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for a 61 y/o man missing from Rutherford Co.

Saly Mouthouta has black hair, and brown eyes is 5’1”, and weighs 110 lbs. He was last seen on Nov. 30.

If you have info on where Saly may be, please call Rutherford Co Sheriff’s Office, at 615-898-7770 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

Saly has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

He is believed to be driving a 2000 red Nissan Frontier, TN tag 314BBTX.