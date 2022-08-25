FOUND SAFE: Endangered Child Alert Issued for Crossville Eight-Year-Old

Update 7:09 AM: happy to report Kallie has been located and is safe!

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Crossville Police Department for eight-y/o Kallie Jean Lynette Graham.

She was last seen in the front yard of her residence on 8/24 around 8 PM. Kallie is 4’9”, 55 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

If you see Kallie, please call 931-484-2230, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.