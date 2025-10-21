Forza Pilates to Open in Franklin’s Canteen on Carothers Development

Forza Pilates, a boutique reformer Pilates studio, is bringing its luxury, personalized fitness practice to Franklin. The 2,000-square-foot studio is expected to open at the beginning of 2026 in Canteen on Carothers, a mixed-use destination developed by Stockbridge Capital Group. Leasing for the project is being handled by Liz Craig, Vice President at Foundry Commercial.

This location will be Forza’s third location in Nashville overall and second public-facing studio. The company currently has their flagship public-facing studio in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, as well as a private studio in partnership with SoHo House.

The new studio will be Forza’s most customized location yet, featuring a unique storefront, custom tile flooring, mirrors crafted especially for the space, and a mezzanine for event bookings and private classes. With a large established client base already in Franklin, Forza Founder Sydney Dumler felt Canteen on Carothers was the perfect place to continue to grow.

“We first looked at this location in February of last year,” Dumler said. “Liz [Craig] came in and knew all about Forza. She really sold us on this space because of the way she saw our vision and believed in the brand. Canteen has really given us so much creative freedom. We are excited to be surrounded by so many other great businesses and by the access this location will create for our clients and team.”

The Forza Method blends athletic and creative sequences, empowering instructors to adapt sessions for every fitness level and body type. This location is designed to offer the same concierge-style experience clients have come to expect from Forza—within the brand’s largest and most thoughtfully designed studio yet.

Beyond its brick-and-mortar studios, Forza has launched Forza Digital, a subscription platform featuring lifestyle content and on-demand workout tutorials. It’s a way for new clients to explore the Forza Method and connect with the brand before ever stepping into a studio.

“Working with Sydney and her team has been amazing,” said Craig. “Her unique vision is inspiring, and we are so excited to welcome the Forza team and community to Canteen. It is a perfect fit.”

With concepts like PennePazze, barre3, SweatHauz, Char Restaurant, Scouts Barbershop, and Dog Haus joining the mix, Canteen on Carothers is fast becoming one of Cool Springs’ most coveted destinations for dining, fitness, and lifestyle brands. The momentum behind this project underscores its appeal to retailers eager to be part of the area’s next great gathering place.

