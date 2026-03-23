Forsberg’s Overtime Winner Lifts Predators Past Blackhawks 3-2

March 22, 2026 — Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the overtime winner 65 seconds into the extra frame, as the Nashville Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at United Center. Nick Lardis and Connor Bedard gave Chicago a pair of leads, but Forsberg and Steven Stamkos answered each time before Forsberg ended it with an unassisted goal in overtime. Nashville improved to 33-28-9 while Chicago fell to 26-31-13. More Sports News

Goaltending

Juuse Saros stopped 26 of 28 shots for the win. Spencer Knight made 30 saves in the overtime loss.

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Juuse Saros W 2 28 26 .929 0 61:01 Spencer Knight O 3 33 30 .909 0 60:56

Special teams and possession

Neither team scored on the power play. Nashville went 0-for-1 and Chicago 0-for-3. The Blackhawks held a slight Corsi edge at 51.9%, but the Predators outshot them 33-28.

Point scorers

Forsberg led all skaters with three points. Stamkos added a goal, and Josi logged 27:27 of ice time with an assist. Bedard had Chicago’s other goal.

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Filip Forsberg 2 1 3 +2 3 2 EV 18:54 Steven Stamkos 1 0 1 0 4 1 EV 16:04 Roman Josi 0 1 1 0 0 1 EV A 27:27 Jonathan Marchessault 0 1 1 +1 2 1 EV A 17:05 Connor Bedard 1 0 1 -1 3 1 EV 20:46 Nick Lardis 1 0 1 0 2 1 EV 13:28 Tyler Bertuzzi 0 1 1 +1 3 1 EV A 18:22 Ryan Greene 0 1 1 -1 1 1 EV A 18:08 Alex Vlasic 0 1 1 0 2 1 EV A 26:34

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email