Forsberg’s Overtime Winner Lifts Predators Past Blackhawks 3-2

March 22, 2026 — Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the overtime winner 65 seconds into the extra frame, as the Nashville Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at United Center. Nick Lardis and Connor Bedard gave Chicago a pair of leads, but Forsberg and Steven Stamkos answered each time before Forsberg ended it with an unassisted goal in overtime. Nashville improved to 33-28-9 while Chicago fell to 26-31-13. More Sports News
Goaltending
Juuse Saros stopped 26 of 28 shots for the win. Spencer Knight made 30 saves in the overtime loss.
|Goalie
|DEC
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|SO
|TOI
|Juuse Saros
|W
|2
|28
|26
|.929
|0
|61:01
|Spencer Knight
|O
|3
|33
|30
|.909
|0
|60:56
Special teams and possession
Neither team scored on the power play. Nashville went 0-for-1 and Chicago 0-for-3. The Blackhawks held a slight Corsi edge at 51.9%, but the Predators outshot them 33-28.
Point scorers
Forsberg led all skaters with three points. Stamkos added a goal, and Josi logged 27:27 of ice time with an assist. Bedard had Chicago’s other goal.
|Player
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|SOG
|Type
|TOI
|Filip Forsberg
|2
|1
|3
|+2
|3
|2 EV
|18:54
|Steven Stamkos
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1 EV
|16:04
|Roman Josi
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1 EV A
|27:27
|Jonathan Marchessault
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|2
|1 EV A
|17:05
|Connor Bedard
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|1 EV
|20:46
|Nick Lardis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1 EV
|13:28
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|3
|1 EV A
|18:22
|Ryan Greene
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|1 EV A
|18:08
|Alex Vlasic
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1 EV A
|26:34
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