Forsberg’s Hat Trick Powers Predators Past Blues

December 15, 2025 – Filip Forsberg recorded his first hat trick of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. The win improved Nashville’s record to 14-15-4 while St. Louis fell to 12-15-7 before a crowd of 18,096.

Forsberg wasted no time making his presence felt, scoring just 27 seconds into the opening period with assists from Ryan O’Reilly and Brady Skjei. Though St. Louis answered back through Dalibor Dvorsky at 10:06, Nashville maintained control throughout the contest.

Goaltending Performance

The Predators received solid netminding from Juuse Saros, who stopped 20 of 22 shots for his victory. Meanwhile, Joel Hofer struggled in the Blues’ crease, allowing four goals on 25 shots before an empty-netter sealed Nashville’s win.

Player Team Decision Saves Shots Against Save % TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 20 22 .909 60:00 Joel Hofer STL L 21 25 .840 59:39

Second Period Surge

The middle frame belonged to Nashville as they scored three unanswered goals. Michael Bunting extended the lead just 1:23 into the period, with Forsberg adding his second goal on the power play at 5:31. Reid Schaefer pushed the advantage to 4-1 late in the period, capitalizing on a Roman Josi setup.

Point Producers

Forsberg’s three-goal performance was complemented by strong playmaking from O’Reilly and Josi, who each recorded two assists. The Predators’ balanced attack saw 13 different players contribute to the scoresheet.

Player Team Goals Assists Points Plus/Minus Shots TOI Filip Forsberg NSH 3 0 3 +2 4 16:20 Roman Josi NSH 0 2 2 +2 2 23:41 Ryan O’Reilly NSH 0 2 2 +2 1 18:45 Dalibor Dvorsky STL 2 0 2 +1 3 17:07 Brady Skjei NSH 0 1 1 +2 3 19:44

Special Teams Impact

Nashville’s power play proved decisive, converting one of their opportunities when Forsberg finished a Steven Stamkos feed during a second-period man advantage. The Blues managed a power-play goal of their own when Dvorsky scored his second of the night in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

The Predators dominated possession with a 55.8% Corsi rating and outshot St. Louis 26-22. Nashville sealed the victory when Forsberg completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:09 of the final period, his 14th goal of the season. The win snapped a challenging stretch for the Predators as they continue fighting for playoff positioning.

