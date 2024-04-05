Forsberg Ties Record, Preds Crush Blues 6-3

Scoring once on the power play and again on the empty net, No. 9 reached 43 goals on the season to tie the franchise’s single-season record and best a career high, both established during the 2021-22 campaign.

The result saw Nashville sweep their season series against St. Louis and move four points away from clinching a postseason berth.

The Predators hit the road for their penultimate back-to-back set of the season, starting with a contest against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Puck drop at UBS Arena is at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

