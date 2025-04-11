Forsberg, Saros Lead Predators to Shootout Victory Over Utah



Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros starred in the shootout as the Nashville Predators beat the Utah Hockey Club by a 4-3 final on Thursday night at Delta Center. The result gives the Preds a victory in their first-ever visit to Utah to begin their final road trip of the season – and their second win against Utah in as many tries.

After a six-game skid, the Predators needed at least overtime for the second straight game, and following a thrilling 7-6 overtime win on Tuesday against the Islanders, Nashville once again got it done in the extra session before prevailing in the shootout.

Saros then stopped all three Utah shooters before Forsberg beat Vejmelka on a silky backhand to bring the night to a satisfying conclusion.

Nashville will now head to Las Vegas to face the Golden Knights on Saturday for their final road contest of the season.

Source: Predators

