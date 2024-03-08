Forsberg Nets Hat Trick, Powers Predators to 4-2 Win Over Sabres



March 7, 2024 – Filip Forsberg earned his ninth career hat trick to power the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres and extend the team’s point streak to 10 games on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Five days after teammate Cody Glass netted his first career hat trick, Forsberg got in on the fun himself.

Scoring the opening goal in the first period, then adding two more in the third, Forsberg recorded his ninth career hat trick and padded his franchise record.

With less than 24 hours before the NHL Trade Deadline and only 18 games remaining in the 2023-24 campaign, the Predators on Thursday delivered a clear message of their postseason intentions.

The result saw Nashville close their five-game homestand with nine out of 10 possible points and moved the team to 36-25-3 on the campaign and 18-15-1 at home.

Source: Nashville Predators

