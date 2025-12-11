Forrest Frank to Headline Geodis Park

GRAMMY-nominated and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist FORREST FRANK has announced The Jesus Generation Tour with special guests Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury and The Figs.

Presented by TPR and hitting 29 cities across the U.S., stopping at Geodis Park on June 19th. Tickets and VIP packages are available via artist presale at ForrestFrank.com beginning Wednesday, December 10, at 10 am local time, with all tickets on sale to the public this Friday, December 12th, at 10am local time.

The Jesus Generation Tour follows FRANK’s completely sold-out Child of God Tour Part 2, this time featuring an in-the-round stage in outdoor venues. The Figs will greet fans as they arrive, Asbury will lead in worship, and Kelly will open the night by guiding the crowd into FRANK’s headlining set.

FRANK capped 2024 as a first-time GRAMMY® nominee with his RIAA Gold-certified album CHILD OF GOD, the year’s best-selling Christian album. His hit “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” went viral, earned RIAA Gold status, broke into the Billboard Hot 100, and became Billboard’s No. 2 Hot Christian Song of 2025. He followed this success with the release of CHILD OF GOD II, featuring standout tracks including “NOTHING ELSE (with Thomas Rhett),” “NO L’s,” and “AMEN.”

After breaking his back in a freak accident this summer, the viral tracks continued, including “GOD’S GOT MY BACK,” “LEMONADE” (with THE FIGS), “SELAH,” “THE ROCK” (with CROWDER), and “MISUNDERSTOOD” (with CORY ASBURY). These, plus 21 more songs, appeared on September’s CHILD OF GOD II (BACK TO BACK).

In October FRANK won three GMA Dove Awards, including Artist of the Year; CHILD OF GOD earned Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year, and “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” won Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year. He also released “JESUS IS COMING BACK SOON” with Josiah Queen.

In November, FRANK earned two 2026 GRAMMY® nominations: “YOUR WAY’S BETTER” for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and CHILD OF GOD II for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

