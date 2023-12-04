Former Williamson County Victim Services Director Enters Guilty Plea

December 4, 2023 – An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in Alicia Campbell entering a guilty plea by Criminal Information. Campbell was the Director of Victim Services within the Williamson County District Attorney General’s Office.

Comptroller investigators determined that Campbell used Victims of Crime Assistance Program (VOCAP) funds totaling $1,804.55 when making 14 separate personal purchases at Sam’s Club between March 13, 2023 and August 8, 2023.

Campbell used the VOCAP bank account debit card to make each of these purchases. She told investigators that she didn’t realize the VOCAP debit card had been set as the default payment method for her personal Sam’s Club account. Campbell discovered the issue when she attempted to reconcile the VOCAP bank account in August 2023, which she admittedly had not performed for the previous five months.

The investigation began after the Williamson County District Attorney General reported the questionable purchases. A District Attorney Pro Tem was appointed in this matter pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-7-106.

Based upon this investigation, on December 1, 2023, Alicia Campbell entered a guilty plea by Criminal Information to the Class E felony offense of fraudulent use of a debit card over $1,000. Campbell was granted judicial diversion relief, placed on probation for a period of one year, and ordered to pay restitution.

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports. To view a map depicting Comptroller investigations, go to tncot.cc/mappinginvestigations.