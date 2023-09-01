Former Vols Infielder Andre Lipcius Called up by Detroit Tigers

September 1, 2023 – Tennessee baseball VFL Andre Lipcius was promoted to the Detroit Tigers major league squad late on Thursday night.

The former UT infielder could make his MLB debut as early as Friday night when the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox at 8:10 p.m.

Aside from a short rehab assignment, Lipcius has spent the entire 2023 season playing for the Detroit’s triple-A affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens. In 97 games played for Toledo this season, Lipcius is batting .272 with 53 runs scored, 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 58 RBIs.

After being called up from double-A Erie midway through the year, Lipcius hit .302 over the final 46 games of the season for the Mud Hens in 2022.

Lipcius started all but one game for the Vols during his three-year Tennessee career before being selected with the No. 83 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Williamsburg, Virginia, native was tabbed a Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2017. He led the Big Orange to the NCAA Tournament in his final season with the program in 2019, helping the Vols snapped a 13-year postseason drought, and earned ABCA South All-Region second team honors in the process after batting .308 with a team-high 17 homers and 58 RBIs.

Lipcius is in line to become the third UT player in the Tony Vitello era (2018-pres.) to make his major league debut, joining Garrett Crochet (2020) and Ben Joyce (2023).

Source: UT Sports

