Former Vandy Golfer Luke List Wins His Second PGA Tour Event

JACKSON, Miss. – Former Vanderbilt men’s golf All-American Luke List captured the title at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship over the weekend after winning a thrilling playoff.

List, who played last played for Vanderbilt in 2oo7, remarkably put in a 43-foot putt to win the first five-man playoff on the PGA Tour since 2017. List finished the Sanderson Farms Championship at 18-under after carding 2-under 70 on Sunday to force the playoff.

“This is why we play and compete, for these moments.” List said afterward on the Golf Channel. “I thought I played really well all day and just hung in there. I didn’t think it was going to be enough, but here we are. I’m so happy to be here.”

List opened his week with back-to-back rounds of 66 and shot 68 on Saturday. It is his second win on the PGA Tour and the first since winning the Farmers Insurance Open during the 2021-22 season.

The Vanderbilt men’s golf team recently captured its second tournament title of the 2023-24 season, as the Commodores won the Ben Hogan Collegiate last week. The Dores shot 16-under 284 to win the event. Senior Cole Sherwood claimed the tournament’s individual title after winning a playoff hole against Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht.

Vanderbilt returns to action Oct. 23-25 to play in the St Andrews Links Collegiate in St Andrews, Scotland. Check back with VUCommodores.com for a full tournament preview.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

