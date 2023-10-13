Former Vanderbilt Linebacker Jamie Winborn Named SEC Legend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt linebacker Jamie Winborn has been named an SEC Legend. Vandy’s all-time leader in tackles for loss will be recognized at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta at the conclusion of the season.

The class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 1-2 in Atlanta, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday December 2.

Vanderbilt’s career leader in tackles behind the line, Winborn earned All-America and All-SEC honors as a three-year starter at linebacker for the Commodores. Winborn owns two of the top six seasons for tackles for loss in school history, including a school record 23 in 1999. Named second-team All-America his junior year, he was a three-time All-SEC selection. He led the team in solo tackles from 1998-2000, finishing his career with 141 total stops. Winborn was selected by fans as one of the Top 100 Commodores of the Vanderbilt Stadium Era.

He was a second-round choice by San Francisco in the 2001 NFL Draft and played for the 49ers, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Broncos and Titans during a 10-year pro career. He was named the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2004 after he overcame a neck injury sustained in practice during the 2003 season. Winborn is a cancer survivor who won a three-year battle with rectal cancer.

Vanderbilt SEC Legends

1994 Bill Wade • QB…………………..1949-51

1995 Bob Asher • OT………………….1967-69

1996 John Hall • OL…………………..1951-54

1997 Bucky Curtis • E…………………1947-50

1998 Charley Horton • HB………….1952-55

1999 Bob Werckle • T…………………1947-51

2000 Herb Rich • HB………………….1946-49

2001 Will Wolford • OT……………….1982-85

2002 Jim Arnold • P…………………..1979-82

2003 Whit Taylor • QB………………..1979-82

2004 Boo Mitchell • WR………………1985-88

2005 Chris Gaines • LB……………….1984-87

2006 Eric Jones • QB………………….1986-88

2007 Chuck Scott • WR/TE………….1981-84

2008 Shelton Quarles • LB………….1990-93

2009 Jamie Duncan • LB…………….1995-97

2010 Corey Chavous • DB…………..1994-97

2011 Corey Harris • DB/RB…………1988-91

2012 Hunter Hillenmeyer • LB……..1999-2002

2013 Jimmy Williams • CB/RS………….1997-2000

2014 Jonathan Goff • LB…………….2004-07

2015 Earl Bennett • WR………………2005-07

2016 Chris Williams • OL…………….2004-07

2017 Don Orr • QB……………………..1954-56

2018 Zac Stacy • RB…………………..2009-12

2019 Jovan Haye • DL………………..2002-04

2022 Allama Matthews • TE………..1979-82

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

More Sports News