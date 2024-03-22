Former Titans RB Chris Johnson Announced as 2024 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

NASHVILLE – March 21, 2024 – Chris Johnson’s NFL career was fun to watch.

Now, the Titans running back is being rewarded for a job well done.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced that Johnson has been named to the TSHOF’s Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Johnson was informed of the news today as part of the Official Titans Podcast (OTP) by Tennessee Sports Hall of Famers Mike Keith and Keith Bulluck.

“Chris Johnson took the sports world by storm with his explosive plays and blinding speed,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “His 2009 record-setting season will be long remembered by sports fans across the state of Tennessee.”

The Titans drafted Johnson in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of East Carolina University.

In 10 NFL seasons, including from 2008-2013 with the Titans, Johnson rushed for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns, while adding another 2,255 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

In 2009, Johnson ran for 2,006 yards with the Titans while setting a single-season NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, along with first-team All-Pro.

Johnson joins Olympic Gold Medal figure skater Scott Hamilton, Millington business owner and philanthropist, the late W.S. “Babe” Howard, ETSU Golf Coaching legend Fred Warren, Nashville-area tennis pro Thay Butchee, the late Charlie Bayless, longtime basketball coach at Happy Valley High School, Tennessee tennis star Paul Annacone, TSU Track legend Jean Patton Latimer, Memphis champion racquetball player and coach Larry Liles, and Austin Peay basketball coaching legend Dave Loos as the only announced members of the 2024 Class. The full 2024 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class will be released over the coming weeks.

The 2024 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, will be held Saturday, July 20nd at the Omni Nashville Downtown.

Tickets are available now at http://TSHF2024.givesmart.com

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

